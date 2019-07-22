Annual Golf Tournament

Registration for the 30th annual Calgary Stampeder Alumni Association Charity Golf Tournament is open!

This years tournament will be taking place on Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Country Hills Golf Club.

10:30 am – 11:30 am Check in (meet your team mates and plan strategy)

10:30 am – 11:45 am Lunch

11:00 am – 11:45 am Warm up at the driving range

12:00 pm – 12:10 pm Alumni Meeting and Pictures

12:15 pm – 12:30 pm Rules and Team Departure

12:30 pm Shot Gun Start

Dinner and prizes to follow. Team photos will be taken throughout the day.

As in past years, the format of the tournament is five person teams captained by a former Stampeder player. In addition to other prizes, the winning team receives the opportunity to don the “Red Jacket”.

The Stampeder Alumni Charity Golf Tournament is a first-rate golfing experience including the following:

Opportunity to spend a day on the links with former Stampeder players,

Hole contests at every hole, with some fantastic prizes up for grabs,

Food galore, all day long,

Dinner and prizes,

Silent auction,

…and more!

Funds raised at the tournament will be used to support Calgary Youth and Youth Sports in our city.

A number of sponsorship opportunities are available. Please contact Jenny at (403) 244-4487 or email golf@stampederalumni.com to discuss available sponsorships and secure your participation on a team that makes a difference.